HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > Nintendo Switch Will Soon Come In Coral

Nintendo Switch Will Soon Come In Coral

By | 19 Feb 2020
, ,

Coral is the newest addition to the range of colours Nintendo offers for its hit handheld gaming console.

Coral, or pink, or maybe salmon pink if you prefer, joins the existing range of turquoise, yellow and grey that comprised the initial lineup of the Nintendo Switch Lite when it launched late 2019.

At this stage, the new Coral Switch Lite has only been confirmed for Japan and North America, where it will be available from April 3 for the same price as existing Switch Lite models.

We expect Nintendo of Australia will shortly confirm the Coral edition will be available in Australia at around the same time.

The Switch Lite is a slimmer, lighter version of the Switch handheld. Unlike the original model it is designed exclusively for portable use; it cannot dock to output to a TV nor can its joy-cons controllers be removed.

The Switch Lite currently retails for $329 in Australia.

The full range of Switch Lite colours.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Want The Ultra Rare Nintendo PlayStation? Get Ready To Fork Out $350k+
Shows Axed Concerns Over MWC As Coronavirus Spreads
Coronavirus Delays Nintendo Switch Production & Shipment
JB HI-FI SALE: $70 Off New Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Cracks 52M+ Units, Surpasses SNES In Lifetime Sales
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Social Media Trolls Face Lawsuits For Defamatory Reviews
Communication Facebook Google
/
February 19, 2020
/
IGEA And GDAA Join Forces To Represent Australia’s Games Industry
Gaming Latest News
/
February 19, 2020
/
Review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 Impressive But Compromised By Limitations
Brands Display Hardware
/
February 19, 2020
/
Sharp Intros Five New Award-Winning A3 Monochrome MFDs
Hardware Latest News Office
/
February 19, 2020
/
Vocus Retail Plunges After Decision To Stop NBN Growth
Finance Hardware Industry
/
February 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Social Media Trolls Face Lawsuits For Defamatory Reviews
Communication Facebook Google
/
February 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Online digital giants Facebook and Google are likely to face further court orders that will force them to identify people...
Read More