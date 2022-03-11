Nintendo has delayed the reason of its upcoming Switch title Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp “in light of recent world events.

The game was originally scheduled to come out on April 8, but given its plotlines closely resemble the current real-life situation in Ukraine, and that it is aimed at kids, with blocky, bright cartoon-like graphics, it seems like an obvious move.

The game opens with Blue Moon, a clear proxy for Russia, invading a neighboring territory. Gulp!

“In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay,” Nintendo announced.

“Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.”