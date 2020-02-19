IGEA And GDAA Join Forces To Represent Australia’s Games Industry

Australia’s two largest video games industry associations have announced plans to join forces and operate as a single, unified association.

As a result of the move, the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) will make a full acquisition of the Game Developers Association of Australia.

IGEA represents the business and public policy interests of publishers, marketers and distributors of computer and video game software and hardware in Australia and New Zealand.

The GDAA represents game developers in Australia and advocates for greater investment in the industry and a positive, inclusive culture in the sector.

Although the acquisition has been approved by the associations’ respective boards, the GDAA will in the coming weeks put the move to its members for a vote.

Platform holders such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft and Nintendo, and major publishers such as Activision-Blizzard, Ubisoft and Electronic Arts have long comprised IGEA’s core membership. In recent years its membership has been bolstered by local game development studios such as Big Ant Studios, Hipster Whale and Wicked Witch.

“This is a vision our respective Boards have shared for some time and we are thrilled to be formalising our working arrangement.” says Edward Fong, Chair of IGEA and Managing Director of Ubisoft, Australia and New Zealand.

Fong added, “The advocacy, lobbying and stakeholder engagement tasks for both associations are many and varied and IGEA’s Board and our members believe that together, we will be stronger and deliver greater value to our industry members.”

Daniel Visser, Chair of the GDAA Board and Managing Director of Wicked Witch Software says, “The Australian game development industry has moved beyond the rebuild phase that was required post the GFC and into a phase of maturity, consolidation and growth. The industry and community are in a good place, recognised and admired internationally, and ready for the next phase of expansion. It makes sense to formally combine our respective efforts and unite to build a sustainable and vibrant industry operating in the world’s most popular entertainment medium.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the members of GDAA, IGEA and the wider video games industry. While our individual skills, programs and strengths will blend seamlessly together, it’s our shared passion for the industry that will cement this partnership” said Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA.

He further added, “We expect no material changes in the day to day operations of each association, nor work to halt on the broader issues affecting the industry as we enter this transition phase. The existing GDAA and IGEA teams will come together to ensure no major plans or projects are disrupted and, in fact, we expect resources to increase as we deliver key events and programs for the industry. Our teams are hitting the ground running and 2020 is going to be fantastic.”