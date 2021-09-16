A long-awaited feature has come to Nintendo’s Switch console, with a software update adding the ability to connect to Bluetooth audio.

The new functionality will allow users to pair their Bluetooth headphones for audio output only – microphone compatibility is not included – with some limitations: the console will not be able to connect to more than two controllers while Bluetooth audio is in use, and output will also be disconnected if local wireless communication is turned on.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output. For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: https://t.co/vzAB6lZTDu pic.twitter.com/6J5xcDl5kU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

Other features in the update include improvements to wired internet ahead of the upcoming Switch OLED model, which has a LAN port built in to its dock: the console will now remain online through a wired connection even when the console is in sleep mode, allowing it to download content. Wired connectivity in sleep mode will be switched on by default.