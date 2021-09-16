HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nintendo Switch Can Now Connect To Bluetooth Headphones

By | 16 Sep 2021
A long-awaited feature has come to Nintendo’s Switch console, with a software update adding the ability to connect to Bluetooth audio.

The new functionality will allow users to pair their Bluetooth headphones for audio output only – microphone compatibility is not included – with some limitations: the console will not be able to connect to more than two controllers while Bluetooth audio is in use, and output will also be disconnected if local wireless communication is turned on.

Other features in the update include improvements to wired internet ahead of the upcoming Switch OLED model, which has a LAN port built in to its dock: the console will now remain online through a wired connection even when the console is in sleep mode, allowing it to download content. Wired connectivity in sleep mode will be switched on by default.

