New two Pokémon adventures are coming to the Nintendo Switch before the end of the year.

Developer Game Freak said during a live-streaming event overnight that the two titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, will “take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series.”

The official description explains:

“Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this wide-open world — in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.

“As one of the main characters, trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on which game they are playing.

“Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the grass cat pokémon, Fuecoco, the fire croc pokémon, or Quaxly, the duckling pokémon to be their first partner pokémon before setting off on their journey.”

Watch the teaser trailer, above.