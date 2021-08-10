COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of massive gaming convention PAX Aus for the second year running.

Originally slated for October 8-10 in Melbourne, the convention – which houses the EB Expo video gaming exhibition – will now once again be put off to next year as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rampage across the eastern states.

PAX is a big event for the Australian gaming industry, with local game publishers and developers taking space at the expo to show off their new titles; additionally, big overseas publishers and console developers showcase their latest products to visitors.

In a statement posted to the PAX Aus website, the organisers said that while at the start of the year they had been optimistic about an in-person event, the impact of COVID meant this was no longer feasible.

“Our thoughts are with our PAX community and everyone who helps us to deliver this incredible event each year. The aim of PAX Aus has always been to provide a safe space for our community to gather, share our passion for games and create new memories with those who matter to us most.

“The fact we can’t do so in person at PAX Aus 2021 has left us all heartbroken, but it’s the right choice for our community, team, and partners to postpone this year’s show and look to the future,” they said.

PAX will still host an online convention, and customers will receive full refunds on their tickets.