After a tough debut on the market with the Xbox Series X due to supply shortages, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has revealed Microsoft’s plans to expand the gaming console onto Smart TVs next year.

During an interview with The Verge, Spencer acknowledged the difficult trading environment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – which also affected Sony’s PlayStation 5 -and admitted he was disappointed with launch sales.

“Demand is just incredibly high right now. The biggest disappointment for me in this launch — but I’m also happy with it — is people love the product. The demand is high, such that when you’re going to see product hit the shelf, it goes very quickly,” Spencer said of the Xbox Series X.

“We’re going to be in this situation, probably into the spring, maybe not as tight as it is now, but demand is just really high, and we’re building. We start the supply chain back in the summer. We’re building, we’re building.”

During the interview, Spencer also flagged the possibility of Xbox becoming a Smart TV app in a bid to reach even more gamers.

“I think you’re going to see that in the next 12 months. I don’t think anything is going to stop us from doing that,” Spencer said.

Adding Xbox to Smart TVs could thwart a lot of the issues associated with low physical supply.

Currently, game streaming is only available on Android as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.