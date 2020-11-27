HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Streaming Giants Could Be Forced To Spend Big On Aussie Content Under New Law

Streaming Giants Could Be Forced To Spend Big On Aussie Content Under New Law

By | 27 Nov 2020
,

Streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ could be made to invest in local Australian content under new policy proposals aimed to prop up our media industry.

The proposals are part of a new green paper released by Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, who outlined four policy changes to Australia’s media and content landscape.

It includes enforcing spending obligations on Australian content for on-demand streaming.

The requirement would see the streaming services spend a proportion of locally earned revenue back into the local market. This would only apply to providers that exceed a specific revenue threshold.

Fletcher told the Australian Financial Review that 5% would be an appropriate amount to ask streaming services to inject back into the local market.

“One of the things we’re asking for feedback on is what the percentage level should be … In the September announcements, we said we were going to move the spend level for pay TV – Foxtel’s drama channels – from 10 per cent to 5 per cent,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher also pointed out the revenue threshold to qualify for the requirement would be quite high, so recent entrants into the Australian streaming market such as ITV’s Britbox may not qualify.

Nine’s Stan and Foxtel’s Binge are already subject to local content quotas and do not fall under the requirement umbrella.

Netflix has already spend a significant amount on local original content, including $54.5 million in Clickbait, which is being filmed in Melbourne.

The green paper outlines three other proposals, including a broadcast license regime which would cut the fees free-to-air networks pay the government for the spectrum used to broadcast TV.

Stan also commissioned five local productions in 2020, totalling $65 million.

The streaming services are expected to push back against the tough spending obligations in the coming months.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
OPTUS SPORT EPL
Optus Sport Reaches Record Subscription & Audience Numbers
BritBox New UK Video Service Rolls Out Today
Netflix Gives Aussie Film Industry A $21mil. Push
Binge Now On Samsung TV’s
COMMENT: Has Nine & Stan Bought A Rugby Union Pup From Foxtel
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Gets Into TV Market With JBL Audio
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 27, 2020
/
Leaked Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 & Surface Pro 8 Images Plus Launch Date
Latest News Microsoft
/
November 27, 2020
/
Review: The LG XBoom Go PL5 Packs Good Sound Into A Unique Shape
Latest News Latest Reviews LG
/
November 27, 2020
/
Lamborghini And Master & Dynamic Headphones Revealed
Latest News
/
November 27, 2020
/
Microsoft To Add Xbox To Smart TVs in 2021
Microsoft Xbox
/
November 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Gets Into TV Market With JBL Audio
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Nokia is getting into the TV business with the traditional mobile phone Company cutting a deal with StreamView to introduce...
Read More