Lamborghini And Master & Dynamic Headphones Revealed

By | 27 Nov 2020

Luxury sports car brand Lamborghini has teamed up with electronics company Master & Dynamic to launch a range of premium headphones.

The Italy-based car manufacturer has followed in the footsteps of fellow sports car brands Ferrari and BMW to produce an exclusive Lamborghini collection of wireless headphones and earbuds.

The range will include the Master & Dynamic MW65 active noise-cancelling wireless headphones and the MW07 PLUS true wireless earbuds.

Both products will include Lamborghini branding and will incorporate luxury materials such as tan leather to offer the stylish feel and finish of a sports car.

Jordan Levine, founder and CEO of Master & Dynamic, approached Lamborghini with a vision for the collection.

“As a young boy I was obsessed with cars. I remember being mesmerized the first time I saw a Lamborghini Miura. Those feelings of excitement are still with me today whenever I see a Lamborghini,” Levine said.

“To create something that initiates such a visceral response has always been my intention at Master & Dynamic.”

The MW65 headphones will be available in colours silver metal, light grey, yellow Alcantara, black metal, black/yellow Alcantara, and black metal/black/grey Alcantara.

Alcantara is an Italian material widely used in Lamborghini sports cars.

The MW07 PLUS earbuds will be available in three colours, white, matte, polished black and matte black.

The MW65 headphones, priced at US$549 (A$745), will offer up to 24 hours of play on a single charge and the MW07 earbuds, $US 349 ($A497) will offer 40 hours of play.

The headphones are available via the Master & Dynamic website. Availability at Australian retailers is yet to be confirmed however other Master & Dynamic products are available currently via David Jones.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
