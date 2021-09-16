HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft To Let Users Log in Without Passwords

Microsoft To Let Users Log in Without Passwords

By | 16 Sep 2021
,

Microsoft has taken a step towards a “passwordless future”, giving users the option to replace passwords on their Microsoft accounts with biometric or authenticator login.

With weak passwords the entry point for most hack attacks across consumer and business accounts – estimates putting the number of password attacks at 579 per second, according to Microsoft – the tech giant is taking what it says is a step for customer security by allowing users to log in via Windows Hello, the Microsoft Authenticator app, a security key, or a code sent to phone or email.

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance and Identity, says this alleviates the influence of human error in password selection and management, including phishing attacks or simply creating a password that is easy to guess.

“Given the vulnerability of passwords, requirements for them have gotten increasingly complex in recent years, including multiple symbols, numbers, case sensitivity, and disallowing previous passwords.

“Updates are often required on a regular basis, yet to create passwords that are both secure enough and memorable enough is a challenge,” he said.

Users looking to go passwordless can make the switch from Advanced Security Options in their account settings, and can choose to reinstate passwords later if they wish.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
Microsoft Announces $60 Billion Share Buyback
Microsoft Releases First Windows 11 TV Commercial
Microsoft Acquires Brisbane Software Company Clipchamp
Microsoft Gives Nov Deadline To Upgrade From Outlook To 365
banner

Popular Posts

Wesfarmers Set To Buy Priceline Owner After Higher Bid Approved
Industry Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
100″ Pro Sony TV Now Available For Home Installation
Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
Samsung Starts Mass Production On 90Hz OLED Notebook Displays
Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
Sonos Ups The Soundbar Game With Next-Gen Beam
Latest News Sound
/
September 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wesfarmers Set To Buy Priceline Owner After Higher Bid Approved
Industry Latest News
/
September 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Wesfarmers’ bid to take over Priceline owner Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) has taken a step forward, with the API Board...
Read More