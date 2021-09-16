Microsoft has taken a step towards a “passwordless future”, giving users the option to replace passwords on their Microsoft accounts with biometric or authenticator login.

With weak passwords the entry point for most hack attacks across consumer and business accounts – estimates putting the number of password attacks at 579 per second, according to Microsoft – the tech giant is taking what it says is a step for customer security by allowing users to log in via Windows Hello, the Microsoft Authenticator app, a security key, or a code sent to phone or email.

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance and Identity, says this alleviates the influence of human error in password selection and management, including phishing attacks or simply creating a password that is easy to guess.

“Given the vulnerability of passwords, requirements for them have gotten increasingly complex in recent years, including multiple symbols, numbers, case sensitivity, and disallowing previous passwords.

“Updates are often required on a regular basis, yet to create passwords that are both secure enough and memorable enough is a challenge,” he said.

Users looking to go passwordless can make the switch from Advanced Security Options in their account settings, and can choose to reinstate passwords later if they wish.