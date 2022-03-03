HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Only 20% Of PC Users Updated To Windows 11

Only 20% Of PC Users Updated To Windows 11

By | 3 Mar 2022
,

Since its October 5 release, Windows 11 has been adopted by less than 20 per cent of Windows users.

While 21 per cent of Windows 10 users installed the Windows 10 21H2 update, only 19.3 per cent opted for Windows 11, despite the major hype around its release.

Those are the stats from the end of February. But adoption is continuing to creep along, with Windows 11 usage jumping from 16.1 per cent in January.

Historically, this isn’t a major issue. Windows 10 took two years to hit 27 per cent, according to Statista, so maybe PC users are more hesistant to make the major OS upgrade, even if it is just a click of a button.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Son Of Microsoft CEO Dies, Age 26
Foxtel, Microsoft, Sky TV, Remove Russia Today
Nokia Releasing PureBook Pro In 22 Markets
Executive Shakeup At Activision’s Candy Crush Division
Microsoft Defender For Cloud Will Support Rivals Google, AWS
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Extended TikTok Video Length Spells Trouble For YouTube
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800: World’s First Wi-Fi 7 Product
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Apple Event Confirmed For Next Week
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Fitbit Recalls 1.7 Million Watches Over Burn Concerns
FitBit Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon has announced it plans to close all 68 of its physical stores across the US and UK. It currently...
Read More