Since its October 5 release, Windows 11 has been adopted by less than 20 per cent of Windows users.

While 21 per cent of Windows 10 users installed the Windows 10 21H2 update, only 19.3 per cent opted for Windows 11, despite the major hype around its release.

Those are the stats from the end of February. But adoption is continuing to creep along, with Windows 11 usage jumping from 16.1 per cent in January.

Historically, this isn’t a major issue. Windows 10 took two years to hit 27 per cent, according to Statista, so maybe PC users are more hesistant to make the major OS upgrade, even if it is just a click of a button.