Microsoft has alleged an Israeli group sold a tool to hack into its Windows software.

Citizen Lab, a joint venture between Microsoft and citizen rights groups, alleged hacking tool vendor Candiru created and sold a software exploit that can penetrate Windows.

Citizen Lab said Candiru was one of many intelligence products sold by a secretive industry that finds flaws in common software platforms for clients.

It noted that Candiru’s hacking tool was obtained by numerous unnamed customers via an Israel-based private sector offensive actor codenamed Sourgum.

The company sells cyberweapons that enable customers, often government agencies, to hack into computers, phones, network infrastructure and internet-connected devices.