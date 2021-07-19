HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Cybersecurity > Microsoft Alleges Israeli Group Sold Tools To Hack Windows

Microsoft Alleges Israeli Group Sold Tools To Hack Windows

By | 19 Jul 2021
, ,

Microsoft has alleged an Israeli group sold a tool to hack into its Windows software.

Citizen Lab, a joint venture between Microsoft and citizen rights groups, alleged hacking tool vendor Candiru created and sold a software exploit that can penetrate Windows.

Citizen Lab said Candiru was one of many intelligence products sold by a secretive industry that finds flaws in common software platforms for clients.

It noted that Candiru’s hacking tool was obtained by numerous unnamed customers via an Israel-based private sector offensive actor codenamed Sourgum.

The company sells cyberweapons that enable customers, often government agencies, to hack into computers, phones, network infrastructure and internet-connected devices.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Merges Oz/NZ Businesses After Tough Year
Microsoft Warns Of PrintNightmare Part II, The Sequel Nobody Wanted
Aust Boardrooms Abuzz With Cybersecurity Chatter
Xbox Moves To Clamp Down On Kids’ Excess Spending
Microsoft Takes Windows To The Cloud
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Online Essentials Shopping Not Going Anywhere Post-Pandemic
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
PwC Report Shows 2020 Was A Good Year For Foxtel
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
Vinyl Sales Set To Overtake CDs For First Time In Oz
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
Netflix Aren’t Moving Into Gaming, But Interactive Films
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
5G Product Vendor Inseego Enters Australian Market
Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Online Essentials Shopping Not Going Anywhere Post-Pandemic
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
As foot traffic to Sydney and Melbourne retailers dries up due to the COVID lockdowns, customers have signalled that online...
Read More