5G Product Vendor Inseego Enters Australian Market

By | 19 Jul 2021
,

US-based mobile and internet of things vendor Inseego has signed a distribution deal with Dicker Data that will see its full range of consumer and business products brought to Australia.

The deal covers mobile hotspots, modems, routers, and various other 5G products.

“As a result of the pandemic, businesses have had to embrace the work-from-anywhere concept and technologies such as 5G are not only making that possible today but will play a critical role in the future of how we interact with data,” explains Vlad Mitnovetski, Dicker’s COO.

“5G is both accelerating and unlocking new digital transformation opportunities and we are focused on supporting the channel to capture as much of this market as possible.”

“When looking for a partner to help us grow our presence in the Australian enterprise and IT markets, Dicker Data was the only logical choice,” said Inseego’s Asia Pacific manager Peter Adamovic

“As an Australian owned business, Dicker Data understands how local companies can leverage 5G to transform their businesses and we are excited to work with the Dicker Data team to launch Inseego’s broad portfolio of high-performance 5G fixed wireless and mobile broadband solutions into the Australian market over the coming months.”

