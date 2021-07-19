Two incidents in Canberra have highlighted one of the dangers of moving towards an electric transport future.

The ACT Government says it will increase the number of inspectors of battery storage system installers as a result, due to an expected increase in demand for the technology.

It comes after two fires in almost as many months at a Canberra electric scooter warehouse prompted safety concerns over battery technology.

One fire was apparently sparked by a battery charging unit, but the cause of the other blaze isn’t known, with authorities still investigating.

The incident led to WorkSafe ACT issuing a prohibition notice on the warehouse.

Battery technology is set to expand in Canberra with the implementation of the ACT Government’s sustainable household scheme, which allows residents to purchase the storage systems with interest-free loans up to $15,000.