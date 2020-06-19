HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Design Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Will Be Bigger & Better

Design Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Will Be Bigger & Better

By | 19 Jun 2020
The coming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is rumoured to be larger than its predecessor. Pigtoucoques.fr has stated that the new tablet’s screen will span 11 inches. The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, meanwhile, is expected to span 12.4 inches, according to trustedreviews.com, which would put it closer to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has been tipped to match the iPad Pro’s refresh rate of 120Hz, which would significantly improve the viewing experience for users.

According to design leaks from @Pigtou_ on Twitter, the Galaxy Tab S7 will have two rear cameras, and a flash module, though this flash hole could also be a third camera.

It is expected to have a 7,760 mAh battery, and dimensions of 244.5mm x 159.5mm x 5.7mm, which would make it thicker than the Galaxy Tab S6.

There are also rumours that Samsung will add optional 5G capabilities to its next generation of tablets, though this may only be offered in Europe and the US. The last Samsung tablet model released in Australia, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, was available in Wi-Fi only or with 4G connectivity.

It is widely expected that Samsung will keep its S Pen for the next line-up of S7 tablets.

While some in the industry have tipped the Galaxy Tab S7 to launch as early as July, many expect the product to be unveiled at Samsung’s major virtual event on the 5th August. In this case, the new tablet would likely be announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones.

Galaxy Tab S6

