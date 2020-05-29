Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured To Be In Production

The Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to launch in August – potentially alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at the Galaxy Unpacked event – with South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo reporting that Samsung has commenced mass production of smartphone parts at its main partners.

Gizmochina.com, meanwhile, has said that the Galaxy Fold 2 may be released as early as June.

Hankook Ilbo also reported that although there were plans to upgrade the Galaxy Fold 2 with ultra-thin glass (UTG), which is widely considered to be more durable than the standard CPI, Samsung could use CPI again if UTG does not work at the required volume.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 – Concept based on leaks Main Display: 7.7″ QXGA+ 120Hz AMOLED

Cover Display: 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED 10MP Selfie Camera (Cover + Front)

12MP Wide + 12MP Ultra Wide + 64MP Telephoto + DepthVision Camera Snapdragon 865 + 5G pic.twitter.com/u6CwOYJOKf — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 17, 2020

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to have a larger 6.23-inch Dynamic AMOLED outer display (819 x 2267 pixels), compared to the 4.6-inch outer display on the first-generation Galaxy Fold.

The smartphone is expected to be offered in 4G and 5G, with likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Following a recent design leak, Samsung is expected to return to having a replaceable battery, though this may only be offered on the brand’s lower-end models, which would exclude the Galaxy Fold 2. The first Galaxy Fold costs A$2,999, and the second-generation model is expected to be released at a similar price point.