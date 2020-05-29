HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured To Be In Production

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured To Be In Production

By | 29 May 2020
, ,

The Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to launch in August – potentially alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at the Galaxy Unpacked event – with South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo reporting that Samsung has commenced mass production of smartphone parts at its main partners.

Gizmochina.com, meanwhile, has said that the Galaxy Fold 2 may be released as early as June.

Hankook Ilbo also reported that although there were plans to upgrade the Galaxy Fold 2 with ultra-thin glass (UTG), which is widely considered to be more durable than the standard CPI, Samsung could use CPI again if UTG does not work at the required volume.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to have a larger 6.23-inch Dynamic AMOLED outer display (819 x 2267 pixels), compared to the 4.6-inch outer display on the first-generation Galaxy Fold.

The smartphone is expected to be offered in 4G and 5G, with likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Following a recent design leak, Samsung is expected to return to having a replaceable battery, though this may only be offered on the brand’s lower-end models, which would exclude the Galaxy Fold 2. The first Galaxy Fold costs A$2,999, and the second-generation model is expected to be released at a similar price point.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Health Platform Now Available On 2020 TVs
Galaxy XCover Pro: A Rugged Business Smartphone That Is Stronger & Smarter
Samsung Releases Popular T7 Portable SSD In New Colours
Gartner: Global Device Shipments To Slip 13.6% in 2020
Lenovo Debut 2-in-1 with Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Shares Soar To Record High
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
May 29, 2020
/
Are Dodgy High Risk Chipsets Set To Be Used In Oppo & Realme Smartphones?
5G Communication Latest News
/
May 29, 2020
/
Trump Goes After Social Media Companies With Executive Order
Latest News Media Media Services
/
May 29, 2020
/
Apple & Tile In New Fight Abuse Of Power & Nobbling Claims
Apple Brands Latest News
/
May 29, 2020
/
Technics Releases Limited Edition Turntable To Celebrate 55th Anniversary
Latest News Sound Turntables
/
May 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Shares Soar To Record High
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
May 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Kogan.com.au has noted unprecedented growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and today the company’s share price soared by 5.2% to reach...
Read More