Samsung Unveils Latest Tablet – Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest tablet offering, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which will come with a redesigned S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen, Android 10 OS, a 2.3GHz quad core processor (with the option to add 1.7GHz), 4GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage options and a micro SD slot up to 1TB.

For a more immersive viewing experience, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with dual speakers by AKG and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. In terms of display, it has Ultra HD 4K playback and can also record in Full HD.

Samsung has also partnered with YouTube to offer owners free use of YouTube Premium for four months. The tablet also integrates with Spotify and home speaker set-ups, allowing you to control your sound system from the device.

As the name would suggest, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is designed to be light and portable, weighing just 465g and spanning 244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm. The 7040mAh battery typically lasts up to 15 hours of video playback.

The redesigned S Pen weighs just 7.03g, and is easy to use, with improved pen latency. When not in use, the S Pen snaps magnetically onto the right side of the table. It’s also battery free, so you don’t have to worry about charging it.

It has a USB-C port and 3.5mm ear jack, a feature that’s now missing from many of Apple’s devices.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with a book cover, headset, USB connector, battery pack and charging dock. Local pricing and availability has not yet been released. It will available Oxford Grey, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink.