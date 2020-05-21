Design Leak: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Will Drop 100x Zoom, But Add 108MP Cam

According to the popular design leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce on Twitter), the next generation of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 – the Samsung Galaxy Note20 – will add a 108MP camera but will not have the 100x zoom function.

By comparison, the three-camera setup on the rear of the Galaxy Note10 had a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera.

This 108MP camera upgrade will put the Galaxy Note20’s main camera on the same playing field as that of the Galaxy S20, though it is unclear what the specifications of the other cameras will be.

According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy Note20 will have three rear cameras, as opposed to the quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It is also expected that the Galaxy Note20 will drop the 100x digital zoom of the Galaxy S20.

The leaks revealed that the new model will also have a selfie camera with an Infinity-O display.

DigitalTrends has speculated that the smartphone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.