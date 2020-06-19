Acer Focus On Nursing Homes & Elderly Paying Off During COVID-19

Acer’s focus on elderly citizens and nursing homes during COVID-19 is paying off for the Taiwanese Company.

GrandPad, an Acer-invested tablet brand that focuses on developing services for elderly consumers, has seen rising shipments in the US.

In Australia Acer has been exploring how they can better improve technology use for older citizens for some time.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Acer has moved to develop several partnerships with nursing homes in the USA, according to Maverick Shih, chairman of Acer Cyber Security.

GrandPad’s tablets are designed specifically for older people and their usage habits many of whom use the devices as tools to communicate with families living out of the town during lockdowns, Shih explained

At the moment, B2B businesses only account for 30% of GrandPad’s overall revenues, but the percentage is expected to rise to 50% by the end of 2020. Because of coronavirus-stimulated demand, GrandPad’s operation is expected to turn profitable starting 2021, Shih said.

GrandPad’s B2C sales are mainly through local telecom carrier channels.

Since most nursing homes in the US are closed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, they have given tablets to their patients in order to remotely check on their health and living conditions at home, Shih said.

Currently GrandPad’s tablets are in shortages due to the tight supply of 8-inch displays for the tablets, and GrandPad has recently added AU Optronics (AUO) as a panel supplier in addition to Innolux. The shortage is expected to ease by fall and the tablets will continue to be solely manufactured by Quanta Computer.