HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Acer Focus On Nursing Homes & Elderly Paying Off During COVID-19

Acer Focus On Nursing Homes & Elderly Paying Off During COVID-19

By | 19 Jun 2020
, ,

Acer’s focus on elderly citizens and nursing homes during COVID-19 is paying off for the Taiwanese Company.

GrandPad, an Acer-invested tablet brand that focuses on developing services for elderly consumers, has seen rising shipments in the US.

In Australia Acer has been exploring how they can better improve technology use for older citizens for some time.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Acer has moved to develop several partnerships with nursing homes in the USA, according to Maverick Shih, chairman of Acer Cyber Security.

GrandPad’s tablets are designed specifically for older people and their usage habits many of whom use the devices as tools to communicate with families living out of the town during lockdowns, Shih explained

At the moment, B2B businesses only account for 30% of GrandPad’s overall revenues, but the percentage is expected to rise to 50% by the end of 2020. Because of coronavirus-stimulated demand, GrandPad’s operation is expected to turn profitable starting 2021, Shih said.

GrandPad’s B2C sales are mainly through local telecom carrier channels.

Since most nursing homes in the US are closed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, they have given tablets to their patients in order to remotely check on their health and living conditions at home, Shih said.

Currently GrandPad’s tablets are in shortages due to the tight supply of 8-inch displays for the tablets, and GrandPad has recently added AU Optronics (AUO) as a panel supplier in addition to Innolux. The shortage is expected to ease by fall and the tablets will continue to be solely manufactured by Quanta Computer.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Acer Win 12 Red Dot Awards For Innovation & Gaming
Razer Launch Universal Gaming Controller for Android Phones
Acer’s Revenues Up 21.1% Y-o-Y In May
Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 Postponed Due To COVID-19
Review: Acer Swift 7 – Light, Deft And Nimble
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Trade Makes A Major Recovery, Up A Record 16.3%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 19, 2020
/
Over 12.7 Million Australians Now Use Music Streaming Services
Latest News Music Streaming Spotify
/
June 19, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS:Australia Cyber Attacked, As Optus & TPG Cuddle Up To Chinese Government Linked Companies
Breaking News Latest News
/
June 19, 2020
/
Nintendo Unveils New Series Of Pokémon Games
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 19, 2020
/
Design Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Will Be Bigger & Better
Latest News Samsung Tablets
/
June 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Trade Makes A Major Recovery, Up A Record 16.3%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
According to the ABS’s preliminary retail trade figures for May, Australian retail turnover rose by 16.3%, though this followed the...
Read More