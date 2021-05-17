HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Automation > Automotive > Chip Shortage To Cost Automakers $110 Billion

Chip Shortage To Cost Automakers $110 Billion

By | 17 May 2021

The global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers US$110 billion in lost revenues this year, a significant increase from an earlier estimate of $61 billion.

Research by consulting firm AlixPartners forecast the crisis will hit the production of 3.9 million vehicles.

The company said the chip crunch had driven home the need for automakers to be proactive and create supply-chain resiliency to avoid disruptions in the future.

Before the chip crisis automakers had direct supply agreements with producers of raw materials, including precious metals such as palladium and platinum, used in exhaust scrubbing systems.

AlixPartners said in a major change to ensuring supplies, vehicle makers are now looking at developing direct relationships with semiconductor makers.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Works Around Chip Shortage For Now
Some Of Apple’s iPad Pro Range Won’t Ship Until July
Texas Power and Water Outages Cost Samsung Over $347 Million
Qualcomm’s Optimistic Sales Projection Hinges On Fast 5G Takeup
Chip Shortage To Last Another Six Months: Cisco Chief
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Android 12 Leak Shows A Design Refresh Is Coming
Android Industry Latest News
/
May 17, 2021
/
Broadcast Spectrum Buyback Proposal Would Hurt TV Networks
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 17, 2021
/
Massive Ice Haul Seized In BBQ Bust
Latest News Legal
/
May 17, 2021
/
Dolby Vision Coming To Xbox
Dolby Latest News Xbox
/
May 17, 2021
/
Aussie Telcos Received 125,000 Complaints Against Them In 2020
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Android 12 Leak Shows A Design Refresh Is Coming
Android Industry Latest News
/
May 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Next week, the Google I / O developers conference will start and all the speculation about Android 12 will hopefully...
Read More