Leaked images of Sony’s WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds reveal even more about the forthcoming hot-ticket item.

The newly-leaked renders show the buds will come in two colour schemes: a sleek silver and black. We’re also seeing images of the charging case for the first time.

The microphone openings promise ‘Hi-Res’ audio support, while the charging case is slimmer than, and sports a higher charging speed than, the XM3 (140mA vs 120mA).

The buds themselves are rounder than the pill-shaped XM3, veering closer in design to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

While we still don’t have anything resembling a official release date, pundits say they could drop as early as next month, with an expected price tag north of AUD$350.