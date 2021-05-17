More Revealed On Sony’s XM4 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
Leaked images of Sony’s WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds reveal even more about the forthcoming hot-ticket item.
The newly-leaked renders show the buds will come in two colour schemes: a sleek silver and black. We’re also seeing images of the charging case for the first time.
The microphone openings promise ‘Hi-Res’ audio support, while the charging case is slimmer than, and sports a higher charging speed than, the XM3 (140mA vs 120mA).
The buds themselves are rounder than the pill-shaped XM3, veering closer in design to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.
While we still don’t have anything resembling a official release date, pundits say they could drop as early as next month, with an expected price tag north of AUD$350.