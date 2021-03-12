Kia Corporation has teamed up with Meridian Audio for the automaker’s brand new K8 model.

Meridian, the award-winning British audio pioneer, has created high performance audio products since 1977 and has now been selected by Kia to engineer in-car audio for the innovative new sedan.

The system features a purpose-designed 14-speaker surround sound system, bolstered by several of the British audio pioneer’s proprietary DSP technologies.

John Buchanan, CEO of Meridian Audio, commented on the partnership. “We are thrilled that Meridian has been selected by Kia to engineer the audio system for the new K8 sports sedan,” he said. “We are very proud to have won Kia’s business and to be able to be a part of their journey spearheading the popularisation of new mobility services and working to inspire consumers to explore the best ways of getting around.

“Our engineers are familiar with the challenges that in-car environments present, and through our program of continuous research, we have developed a number of new audio technologies that combine to provide exceptional in-car entertainment experiences.”

The Kia K8 features an upmixing technology called Meridian Horizon, which converts two-channel stereo content to multi-channel audio. Users can also control centre image and ambience, while Meridian lntelli-Q Data-Driven Equalisation optimises audio playback within the cabin based on data provided by the vehicle.

Meridian Digital Precision delivers fine details in a track regardless of its format, and Meridian RE-Q Cabin Correction technology removes unwanted cabin resonances.

Kia Corporation’s Head of Product Planning, Byungchul Cho, commented on the car maker’s choice of audio specialist. “Meridian has driven the audio industry forward as a pioneer of high performance, high-fidelity audio for over forty years and we are excited to be integrating their authentic and natural sound in the new K8,” he said.

“Every element of the K8 interior has been designed with high-end luxury in mind, and this collaboration provides a very special, British premium sound experience to our customers.”

Meridian also works with British Airways, Human Horizons, LG Electronics, Jaguar Land Rover and Rivian in homes, automotive, marine and airline settings worldwide.