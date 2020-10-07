HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Automation > Automotive > Is JB Hi-Fi Set To Flog Mercedes-Benz Products?

Is JB Hi-Fi Set To Flog Mercedes-Benz Products?

By | 7 Oct 2020
, ,

Mercedes-Benz has diversified into eScooters with the release of its first-ever battery-powered foldable scooter.

And with JB Hi-Fi already selling a range of eScooters by brands such as Segway and Razor, could the Aussie retailer now start peddling Mercedes-Benz products on the shop floor?

The eScooter, which Mercedes-Benz launched in collaboration with Swiss micro mobility specialists Micro Mobility Systems AG, is powered by a 500W motor and can reach speeds up to 20kmph, while its 7.8 Ah battery gives it a range of 25km.

In a press release, Mercedes-Benz says it designed the eScooter with the vision it would be used for the ‘last few miles of your journey’ as it can quickly and safely cover ground a car cannot.

At a light 13.5kg, the sleek eScooter also features a retractable steering column that can be adjusted to the rider’s height, and an ergonomically shaped handlebar with an accelerator on the right side and brake on the left.

Mercedes-Benz also claims the eScooter is emission-free and was designed with longevity in mind, claiming the machine can travel up to 5,000 km before showing any signs of wear and tear.

The automaker is yet to reveal a price or release date for the eScooter, however the most expensive model on JB Hi-Fi’s site sits around $1149.

But it can be expected with the Mercedes-Benz luxury image their branded eScooter may be a much higher price point.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Shopify Says ‘Rogue’ Staffers Stole Sensitive Data From Merchants
CES 2020: Mercedes Benz Debuts Striking Avatar-Inspired Vehicle
Electric Merc SUV Makes US Debut: Daimler CEO Calls For Incentives
Prime Day Pressure Hits Bunnings Price Beat Guarantee
Panmi Bring E-Scooters To Oz, Where They’re Illegal To Use
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Rebrands G Suite To Challenge Rival Microsoft
Google Latest News Microsoft
/
October 7, 2020
/
Most Aussies To Christmas Shop Early Amid Delivery Concern
Industry Latest News
/
October 7, 2020
/
Q2 Smartphone Sales Drop 20%, Lowest Since 2013
Apple Industry Latest News
/
October 7, 2020
/
Warranty Problems & 29% Revenue Decline Plagues Bang & Olufsen
Finance Industry Latest News
/
October 7, 2020
/
Samsung Launches Android 11 Beta On S20 Phones
Android Android Communication
/
October 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Rebrands G Suite To Challenge Rival Microsoft
Google Latest News Microsoft
/
October 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google has followed Microsoft with a significant rebranding and redesign of its collection of office apps, officially renaming G Suite...
Read More