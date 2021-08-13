The NSW Government is pushing for a person’s Covid vaccination records to be available through its Service NSW app.

The state’s Digital Minister, Victor Dominello, welcomes the news that the Federal Government is working with Apple and Google so that information can be stored on digital wallets.

But. on his LinkedIn page, he says if it is stored on the Service NSW app it could also double as a digital vaccination passport.

In other words, you wouldn’t have to open your MyGov app to prove you have been vaccinated.

The Federal Government is currently reconsidering its stance of a vaccination passport.