HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Service NSW App Plan To Verify Vaccinations

Service NSW App Plan To Verify Vaccinations

By | 13 Aug 2021

The NSW Government is pushing for a person’s Covid vaccination records to be available through its Service NSW app.

The state’s Digital Minister, Victor Dominello, welcomes the news that the Federal Government is working with Apple and Google so that information can be stored on digital wallets.

But. on his LinkedIn page, he says if it is stored on the Service NSW app it could also double as a digital vaccination passport.

In other words, you wouldn’t have to open your MyGov app to prove you have been vaccinated.

The Federal Government is currently reconsidering its stance of a vaccination passport.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Fake Software Warning As Canberra Enters Lockdown
Telstra May Require Workers To Get Jab
Google Staff To Earn Less Working From Home
COVID Claims Another Expo, PAX Aus Cancelled
Entertainment Spurs Increase In NBN Use During Pandemic
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Heir Released From Prison
Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2021
/
Lenovo Reports Profit Boost
Latest News Lenovo
/
August 13, 2021
/
Massive Twin Tower To Replace Vocus Datacentre
Telecomms
/
August 13, 2021
/
Fake Software Warning As Canberra Enters Lockdown
Coronavirus
/
August 13, 2021
/
Aust/NZ Staff At Odds With Bosses Over Hybrid Work
Industry
/
August 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Heir Released From Prison
Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has been released from prison, after serving just 207 days of his two-and-a-half year sentence for...
Read More