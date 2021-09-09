NSW retail stores will be allowed to reopen once the state hits its target of 70 per cent fully vaccinated, under the Berejiklian government’s new “roadmap to freedom”.

Unveiled at Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s press conference this morning, the roadmap details a plan for non-essential retail to open back up the Monday after 70 per cent of people over 16 in NSW have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The four-square-metre rule will remain in place, and only the fully vaccinated or those with medical exemptions will be allowed entry, with non-vaccinated people still restricted to essential retail only.

According to State Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, the government has worked with industry to develop the plan, which will offer relief to struggling businesses.

“This roadmap gives us the light at the end of the tunnel we all want and will enable our economy to start firing again, driving our state back to prosperity,” he said.

The Australian Retailers Association has celebrated the plan, calling it welcome news for small businesses, and saying the state is well on track to achieve the 70 per cent target by mid-October.

Paul Zahra, CEO of the ARA, says the roadmap represents hope for people whose physical, mental, and financial health have all come under strain during NSW’s lockdowns, and comes at a good time for retail.

“The timing for reopening is incredibly important as we head into the busy Christmas shopping season, when most discretionary retailers make up to two-thirds of their profits for the year.

“Whilst there are still important details to be ironed out around how proof of vaccination will work and be enforced under the existing QR code check-in system, we look forward to continuing those discussions with the NSW Government to ensure we can manage a safe reopening,” he said.

Masks will remain mandatory in all indoor public areas, including retail stores.