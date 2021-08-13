HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fake Software Warning As Canberra Enters Lockdown

By | 13 Aug 2021

As the ACT enters lockdown, there are reports that conspiracy theorists are using a fake check-in app to bypass Covid-19 health regulations and keep location data out of the hands of contact tracers in at least three states.

According to Guardian Australia conspiratorial websites and Telegram groups allow users to generate fake check-in confirmations on their phones.

The fake check-ins are almost identical to those used in NSW, Victoria and Queensland and are expected to surface in the ACT.

Geolocation data suggests the app is hosted by a Russian web address.

