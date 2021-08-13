HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Massive Twin Tower To Replace Vocus Datacentre

By | 13 Aug 2021

A massive $1.5 billion twin-tower office complex is being built on the current site of Vocus’s Melbourne datacentre, forcing the recent Macquarie Group acquisition to close it down.

Charter Hall has received planning approval to build a $1.5 billion commercial complex at the south-west corner of Collins and King streets, in Melbourne’s CBD.

Vocus customers using the data centre will be migrated to other options which may include third-party sites.

Charter Hall says the new complex will be future proofed with world-leading tech-enabled workspaces, health and wellness facilities.

