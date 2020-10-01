HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Market In August

By | 1 Oct 2020
Samsung has been announced as the world’s top smartphone vendor for the month of August, accounting for a whopping 22 per cent share of the global market.

The South Korean tech giant beat out Huawei, who held a 16 per cent share, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

Samsung lost its top position to Huawei back in April, however reclaimed the title after a strong market expansion to India.

The company has been growing its presence in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, helped by growing anti-China sentiment nation following a border clash between Beijing and New Delhi.

In August, ChannelNews reported Samsung was reportedly preparing a US$40 billion move of its smartphone production facilities to India, replacing Vietnam after the company closed its last remaining Chinese factory last year.

According to The Economic Times, Samsung is moving a notable portion of its smartphone production to India in a five-year deal, with more expensive phones set to be exported to markets outside India.

Samsung is reportedly winding down phone production in South Korea amid higher labour costs. Its phones are also manufactured in countries such as Brazil and Indonesia.

“For Samsung, it will be a good opportunity to raise its smartphone market share, especially in Europe, where the company has been competing fiercely with Huawei in various price bands,” said Kang Min-soo, an analyst at Counterpoint.

Apple won the third spot with a 12 per cent share of the market worldwide, followed by Chinese-owned Xiaomi with 11 per cent.

