Microsoft Tipped To Unveil New Surface Laptop This Week

By | 1 Oct 2020
Microsoft is tipped to unveil a new Surface laptop this week, with the rumoured 12.5-inch ‘Surface Laptop Go’ potentially launching as early as tomorrow.

Reported by WinFuture tech commentator, Roland Quandt, a “normally reliable source” states the Surface Laptop Go will unveil on October 1 (US).

The product is dubbed to comprise a 13-hour battery life, PixelSense LCD, Intel Core i5-1035G1 and USB-A/C. It is tipped to release sometime after the unveiling, with pre-orders opening soon.

A former listing spotted by Quandt reportedly revealed a price-tag of around US$750, with Windows 10 Pro. A variant with Windows 10 Home is set to be priced even lower. Commentators expect the device to be cheaper than the Surface Laptop 3.

The news follows previous rumours speculating the forthcoming launch of a 12.5-inch Surface notebook, marketed with an affordable price-tag.

According to WinFuture, the upcoming unveiling will debut two new Surface products, including a revamped version of the ‘Surface Pro X’ tablet.

