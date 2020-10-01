Google is extending free unlimited Meet calls to all its Gmail customers until the end of March next year.

In April this year, Google threw open the doors to free 24-hour (effectively unlimited) calls on its premium videoconferencing service for all its users so they could stay in touch with family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set to expire September 30, the company will now extend this service into the first quarter of 2021.

According to Samir Pradhan, Group Product Manager, Google Meet, Google believes people should be able to connect using the best possible services any time and anywhere.

“As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months.

“As a sign of our commitment, today we’re continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts,” he said.

Free Meet calls are normally limited to an hour. The service is accessible via app, through Gmail, or at meet.google.com.