As expected, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has driven the final nail into the coffin of the Galaxy Note.

Samsung’s mobile business head finally confirmed as much, telling reporters at MWC 2022 of the popular tablet’s demise.

“The Ultra line for S series will fill in the Galaxy Note lineup every year from now on,” Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics, said.

Samsung skipped releasing a Note in 2021, the first time since the device’s launch in 2011. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were announced in August 2020, and mark the final Note devices.

Last August, TM Roh, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Communications, said: “Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices.”

The S22 Ultra has a14.6-inch screen with a built-in stylus. Samsung said late last month that the device drove record-high pre-orders of the S22 series.