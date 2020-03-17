LIVE COVID-19:JB Hi Fi Soars As Demand For Home Connect Gear Soars

It’s not all doom and gloom for CE suppliers with several brands reporting “big” demand for products despite the Coronavirus epidemic.

The issue for both retailers and suppliers is stock.

Recently D-Link saw a major spike in demand from customers and retailers for Mesh networking and DSL products. Their AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System is currently listed as out of stock.

Graeme Reardon the CEO of D Link Australia said “One client wanted 1000 routers that were SIM enabled because his staff are now working from home. We are also seeing increased demand for Mesh network products as thousands of people move to working from home”.

JB Hi Fi stores are witnessing significant demand for monitors and notebooks as well as network gear as consumers are “keen to improve their network speeds at home” one manager said.

A Harvey Norman franchisee said, “We could double our sales of notebooks if we could get stock”.

Also, in demand, are Bluetooth headphones that can be used for video conferencing and VOIP calls among the most popular brands are Jabra and Sennheiser products that are normally sold via specialised resellers.

The shares of Australian’s major retailers have also shown early signs of recovery today. As of 11am Myer Holdings was up 2.38%, along with Woolworths (1.75%), Coles (1.7%), and Wesfarmers (0.2%).

JB Hi-Fi’s recovery was even more significant, growing by 5.2% as of 2pm to hit $31.75.

The Reject Shop was up 2%, hitting $2.55, on the back of the company publishing its soaring sales yesterday.

The “hibernation economy” has also meant good business for appliance retailers and distributors, with high volumes reported at Kogan; whitegoods suppliers such as Bing Lee and Harvey Norman looking to buy stock of appliances such as freezers; and increased demand for home theatre systems and enterprise notebooks.

Supermarkets and online stores are taking on new staff to keep up with customer demand: Coles is hiring an additional 5000 casual staff around the country, while in the US, Amazon is hiring 100,000 new employees and is increasing pay for all staff until the end of April.

Amazon has not yet confirmed with ChannelNews any plans to hire new local staff.

“Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities’ practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” Amazon said on its blog.