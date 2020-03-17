HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > New Devialet Custom Speakers To Take On Bose & Sonos

New Devialet Custom Speakers To Take On Bose & Sonos

By | 17 Mar 2020
, , , , ,

Custom installers are being offered a deal that could see them dumping integrated Bose and 16bit speakers for an all new 24bit Devialet 5 Phantom Reactor speaker designed specifically for the custom installation market.

 

The size of big pineapple this new offering literally pumps out stunning sound and is only $2,500 a speaker.

Around the world retailers and premium hotel groups have taken to installing these speakers in their new premium hotels.

 

ChannelNews got to hear these speakers at a top floor suite in Sydney and I swear that when cranked up one would hear the sound 20 floors below in Darling Harbour.

Melbourne based distributor Aqipa has launched the Devialet Phantom Reactor Custom range, which adds extra connectivity and features such as easy integration into the Dante as well as Control 4 or Crestron system.

It can also be configured into a 5-speaker surround sound set up to deliver optimum home theatre audio.

The Phantom Reactor Custom speakers can be configured in AES/EBU balanced digital input and balanced analogue mono input. There’s IP control. All you need is a Denon, Marantz or Yamaha receiver.

 

According to Cameron Greig Sales Director at Aqipa the reaction from dealers who have been show the new Devialet offering has been “overwhelming.

“We are giving them a genuine solution to replace either Sonos or Bose speakers and make more margin. Both these brands have moved to grow their direct sales recently, these speakers also deliver 24bit output vs the 16bit of the Sonos speakers which is a big selling point for resellers” he said.

The new speakers have the same drivers and design as the original Phantom Reactor 600, offering 800 watts of power, IP44 certification so it’s splash-proof, and wired and network connectivity for an “unlimited” number of products in a system.

 

You can also pair larger Devialet Phantom speakers with the new custom speakers.

There are speaker stands and wall mounts, too, so you can have the speakers in a bookshelf, floor standing or wall-mount configuration, and in white or the latest matte black finish.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Huawei partners with Devialet for Sound X smart speaker, but Google Assistant AWOL
Devialet Partner With Belkin, New $599 Speaker Complete With Wireless Charging
Aqipa Takes Devialet’s Phantom On The Road
Devialet Release Wireless, Compact Phantom Speaker
EXCLUSIVE:Aqipa Drops Retailers As Sales Grow, 20ft Container Secret Weapon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

A Favourite Telstra Smartphone Brand Slammed Again As Corrupt
5G Brands Communication
/
March 17, 2020
/
afterpay slogan
Afterpay To Refund $1.5 million To Consumers
Latest News Legal Point Of Sale
/
March 17, 2020
/
The D-Link COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates the McAfee Secure Home Platform.
LIVE COVID-19:JB Hi Fi Soars As Demand For Home Connect Gear Soars
5G Accessories Bluetooth
/
March 17, 2020
/
ryzen 4000 amd chip
AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 Chips For Ultra-thin Laptops
Gaming Laptops Laptops Latest News
/
March 17, 2020
/
Virus Panic Tipped To Hit Economy
Communication Content Industry
/
March 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

A Favourite Telstra Smartphone Brand Slammed Again As Corrupt
5G Brands Communication
/
March 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
One of Telstra’s favourite smartphone suppliers Chinese Company ZTE is again under investigation by the US Justice Department in a...
Read More