MediaConnect has announced that the 2021 Samsung IT Journalism Awards scheduled for July 16th have been postponed.

The decision was due to the current lockdown in NSW and as restrictions in other states ramped up.

The move has been backed by award sponsors Samsung, Amazon Web Services, Watterson Marketing Communications, Atlassian, Canva and Enex Testlabs.

Federal Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher, who was to be a special guest at the event, said the postponement was entirely sensible in the circumstances but he looked forward to participating in the Awards at a later date.

MediaConnect is working with Luna Park on another date for the event and all tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled Awards.