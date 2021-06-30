Telstra has sold half of its mobile infrastructure business InfraCo Towers in a deal worth $2.8 billion.

News of the transaction saw Telstra shares soar 4.3 per cent to a 52-week high of $3.78.

The sales is to a consortium, including SunSuper, Future Fund, and the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation will be completed before the end of September.

Telstra said it will return half the sale proceeds to shareholders, via a buy back scheme, within the next financial year.

“We anticipate providing further details about the manner in which we will return those proceeds, including a potential share buy-back in FY22, at our full-year results in August,” chief executive Andy Penn said.

Telstra has also entered into a 15-year agreement with InfraCo Towers to ensure its access to tower assets.