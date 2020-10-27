HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Intel Data Centres Blamed for Weak Results

Intel Data Centres Blamed for Weak Results

By | 27 Oct 2020
,

SAN FRANCISCO: Intel’s revenue declined around four percent year-on-year, according to the chipmaker’s Q3 results. Its datacentre group came up with $5.91 billion in revenue, down seven percent.

Intel said revenue from enterprises and governments went down 47 percent after two quarters of growth above 30 percent, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but cloud revenue in the quarter grew 15 percent.

Intel’s largest business, the Client Computing Group that sells PC chips, produced $9.85 billion in revenue, up pc year on year.

Operating margin narrowed to 27.6 percent from 33 percent in the year-ago quarter.

