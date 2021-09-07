HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Components > CE Costs Could Rise As TSMC Hikes Chip Prices

CE Costs Could Rise As TSMC Hikes Chip Prices

By | 7 Sep 2021
, ,

Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC is hiking prices on its chips by up to 20 per cent amid the global semiconductor shortage, a move which could drive up prices on consumer products.

TSMC – which holds 55 per cent of the chip fabrication market and boasts among its clients big companies like AMD, Arm, Apple, MediaTek, and Nvidia – has increased production in an attempt to beat back the semiconductor drought, while also raising its prices.

According to Nikkei Asia, the price increases across the chipmaking sector stem from increased costs of both raw materials and logistics, though TSMC is also seeking to crack down on the practice of “double booking”, where clients order more chips than they need in order to lock down space on production lines.

Clients told Nikkei that this is TSMC’s biggest price increase in a decade, though some have expressed approval of the move as a means of reducing double booking.

TSMC has promised to invest $100 billion USD in spending to meet the high demand.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung Invests Heavily In Building Local Chip Supply Chain
Google Making Its Own CPUs For Chromebooks
Samsung Move Galaxy S22 Release Date Forward
World’s Largest Chip Maker To Raise Prices
Samsung To Invest $284 Billion To Beat COVID Slump
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Working On Magnetic, Biometric Gaming Controller
Latest News
/
September 7, 2021
/
LG Launches Lantern-Shaped Omnidirectional Speaker
Latest News LG
/
September 7, 2021
/
Retailer Problem For Stunning New Harman Speakers
Latest News
/
September 7, 2021
/
Sports Flick Website Gone, Founder Accused Of Fraud
Latest News Legal Video Streaming
/
September 7, 2021
/
LG, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell Hit With Patent Breach Investigation
Latest News
/
September 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Working On Magnetic, Biometric Gaming Controller
Latest News
/
September 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony has filed new patents that show that the Japanese tech giant is working on an interactive video game control...
Read More