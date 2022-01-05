Intel has used CES 2022 to roll out its newest 12th-generation mobile processors, as well as its Arc high-performance GPU platform.

The chipmaker introduced its 12th-generation Intel Core H-series laptop CPUs, promising up to 40 per cent faster performance and 28 per cent faster gameplay than the 11th-generation i9-11980HK; more than 100 devices from partners such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer are expected to launch with the new chipset.

Additionally, Intel took its next big step into the high-end graphics market with shipment of its Arc GPUs (above) – codenamed “Alchemist” – to OEMs. More than 50 manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and MSI, are expected to make use of the new platform, which promises features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) AI-driven upscaling technology, pitting it against GPU giants Nvidia and AMD.

According to Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, Intel is creating new ecosystems and opportunities across multiple industries.

“Together with our partners and customers, we are driving new innovation across products, platforms and services, and delivering on our vision of enabling world-changing technology that improves the lives of every person on the planet,” he said.

Intel also announced its P-series mobile processor platform for thin and light laptops.