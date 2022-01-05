HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > CES > CES 2022 > CES 2022: Intel Launches New Mobile Processors, High-End Graphics

CES 2022: Intel Launches New Mobile Processors, High-End Graphics

By | 5 Jan 2022
, ,

Intel has used CES 2022 to roll out its newest 12th-generation mobile processors, as well as its Arc high-performance GPU platform.

The chipmaker introduced its 12th-generation Intel Core H-series laptop CPUs, promising up to 40 per cent faster performance and 28 per cent faster gameplay than the 11th-generation i9-11980HK; more than 100 devices from partners such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer are expected to launch with the new chipset.

Additionally, Intel took its next big step into the high-end graphics market with shipment of its Arc GPUs (above) – codenamed “Alchemist” – to OEMs. More than 50 manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and MSI, are expected to make use of the new platform, which promises features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) AI-driven upscaling technology, pitting it against GPU giants Nvidia and AMD.

According to Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, Intel is creating new ecosystems and opportunities across multiple industries.

“Together with our partners and customers, we are driving new innovation across products, platforms and services, and delivering on our vision of enabling world-changing technology that improves the lives of every person on the planet,” he said.

Intel also announced its P-series mobile processor platform for thin and light laptops.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
CES 2022: New Nvidia GPUs Serve High End, Mainstream, And Notebooks
CES 2022: Cygnett Boost Charge On Pro Power Banks By 53%
CES 2022: Netgear Makes Wi-Fi 6E More Affordable
CES 2022: Samsung Launches Portable Projector ‘The Freestyle’
CES 2022: Samsung Take On LG With OLED TVs, LG Not Bothered
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2022: AMD Set To Kick Gaming Goals All Year
Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: New Nvidia GPUs Serve High End, Mainstream, And Notebooks
CES 2022 Latest News Nvidia
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: Cygnett Boost Charge On Pro Power Banks By 53%
Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: Netgear Makes Wi-Fi 6E More Affordable
CES 2022 Latest News Netgear
/
January 5, 2022
/
CES 2022: Samsung Launches Portable Projector ‘The Freestyle’
Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2022: AMD Set To Kick Gaming Goals All Year
Latest News
/
January 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
When it came to product announcements at CES this year, AMD weren’t messing around, with a focus on improved gaming...
Read More