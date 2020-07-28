HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Big W Inks Amazon Echo Show Deal Amid Turnaround

By | 28 Jul 2020
Embattled Woolworths-owned department store, Big W, has gained distribution of Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays, as the discount retailer continues to progress its turnaround strategy – improving price and product range.

A variety of Amazon Echo Show products are now listed to Big W’s e-store, including the Echo Show 5.5″, Echo Show 8 and accessories.

The products are more expensive than from retailers as JB Hi-Fi – e.g. Echo Show 5 for $159 versus $129 – potentially hampering uptake.

The news follows increased emphasis on consumer tech for Big W, with the retailer launching a Big Brands sale in mid-July for Dyson, Breville, Nespresso and more.

The retailer started ranging Lenovo Chromebooks and tablets in May, with locally-owned tech manufacturer, LASER, reporting solid growth on its affordable stable.

Big W has continued to pursue a turnaround strategy in recent months, notching sales growth of 27.8% in Q4 FY20 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“BIG W reported very strong growth during the quarter across all major categories,” said Brad Banducci, CEO of Woolworths Group, in a mid-June statement.

Mr Banducci revealed inventory levels were a concern, with the team rapidly responding to rectify shortages.

Big W has continued to progress its turnaround, with Woolworths confirming in April it expects the retailer to turn a profit for F20 despite COVID19.

