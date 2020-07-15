Tomorrow (16th July), Big W is launching its Big Brands sale, which will see the retailer offer up to 50% of a range of consumer electronics brands, including iRobot, Dyson, Breville, Soda Stream, Russell Hobbs, Nespresso, PS4 and more.

See below for full list of consumer electronics deals:

Electronic Appliances

Dyson V7 Animal Origin – $449 (save $240)

iRobot 606 Roomba Vacuum – $399 (save $100)

Shark Steam Mop – $99

Gaming

PS4, 500GB Slim Console – $399

PS4 game ‘Ghost of Tunisia’ – $69 (save $10, can be pre-ordered now)

Stealth Cruiser, Commander and Challenger gaming headsets – $49 (exclusive to Big W)

Kitchen

Breville Slow Cooker – $119

Russel Hobbs Airfryer – $119

Nespresso Coffee Machine – $149

Fitness

York – Active 100 Exercise Bike – $149

Fila Fitness Trampoline – $49

Range of MB Active workouts by Michelle Bridges – From $10

Big W is also offering beauty discounts, with 30-50% of Vaseline, L’Oreal, and Sukin.