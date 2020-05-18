Big W Now Selling Lenovo Chromebooks & Tablets

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
18 May 2020
Big W who has seen a 9.5% lift in sales during the COVID-19 lockdown is now ranging Lenovo Chromebooks and tablets.

The ranging of branded products has seen the big discount retailer expand their branded products to include the likes of Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Belkin, Philips and Logitech.

The latest Lenovo products include a $399 Lenovo Chromebook and a E8 $147 Lenovo tablet and $99 E7 Lenovo tablet.

Also being ranged is a $499 Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab.

Big W states sales have “remained strong” in Q3, as the sales mix shifts towards premium brands.

For the thirteen weeks to April 5, Big W total sales climbed 9.5% to $866 million, up from $791 million last year. Comparable growth notched 9.9%.

Easter-adjusted comparable sales lift 8.8% with Big W the only group business with a material Easter, timing impact.

Q3 marks Big W’s eight straight quarter of positive comparable sales growth.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
