HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Kantar: Galaxy ‘A Series’ Success A Tough Act To Follow

Kantar: Galaxy ‘A Series’ Success A Tough Act To Follow

By | 28 Jul 2020
, , ,

Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy A series has been dubbed a ‘tough act to follow’ by research firm, Kantar, with its mid-tier handsets attracting value-conscious consumers during the COVID19 pandemic.

It comes after Samsung’s Galaxy A51 was named the best-selling Android smartphone in Q1Y20 according to Strategy Analytics – notching 2.3% of all smartphones shipped globally.

The handset’s popularity expanded to “all regions” (especially Europe and Asia) during the quarter, retailing for A$599 in Australia.

Despite a drop in global smartphone sales during the April – June quarter, Kantar asserts sales of Samsung’s A series continues in ‘positive strides.’

Reported by The Australian, Kantar Insight Director, Jennifer Chan, claims sales of the Samsung Galaxy 2019 A Series out-performed sales of the A Series 2020 launches, adding its success left a “tough act for the Samsung S20 flagship to follow.”

During the April – June quarter, Kantar reveals smartphone purchases further shift online – prompt by lockdown measures – with Apple’s iPhone and China’s Xiaomi also growing their market share during the quarter.

Kantar data reveals Apple’s affordable iPhone SE and new iPhone 11 took the spot for first and second best-selling phone during the quarter, within countries as the United States, Japan, China and Australia.

The research firm states the success of Samsung’s Galaxy A Series and Apple’s iPhone SE indicates consumer behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic, with cost-value comparison becoming more important.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Set To Hit 10M In 2021
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 App Adds Range Of New Gestures
Samsung Unveil Galaxy Z Flip With 5G
Samsung Banks On 5G For New Galaxy Z Flip
Telstra Debut New Plans For Broken Devices
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
Big W Inks Amazon Echo Show Deal Amid Turnaround
Amazon Display Industry
/
July 28, 2020
/
Herman Miller & Logitech G Team Up For Dream, Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Gaming Latest News Logitech
/
July 28, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Supply Chain Facing Major Problems As Chinese Factories Stop Credit
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
July 28, 2020
/
LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
Industry Latest News Smart Home
/
July 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Westpac’s anti-money laundering drama has taken a new turn with authorities now finding several large undisclosed transfers to questionable accounts...
Read More