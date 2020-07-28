Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy A series has been dubbed a ‘tough act to follow’ by research firm, Kantar, with its mid-tier handsets attracting value-conscious consumers during the COVID19 pandemic.

It comes after Samsung’s Galaxy A51 was named the best-selling Android smartphone in Q1Y20 according to Strategy Analytics – notching 2.3% of all smartphones shipped globally.

The handset’s popularity expanded to “all regions” (especially Europe and Asia) during the quarter, retailing for A$599 in Australia.

Despite a drop in global smartphone sales during the April – June quarter, Kantar asserts sales of Samsung’s A series continues in ‘positive strides.’

Reported by The Australian, Kantar Insight Director, Jennifer Chan, claims sales of the Samsung Galaxy 2019 A Series out-performed sales of the A Series 2020 launches, adding its success left a “tough act for the Samsung S20 flagship to follow.”

During the April – June quarter, Kantar reveals smartphone purchases further shift online – prompt by lockdown measures – with Apple’s iPhone and China’s Xiaomi also growing their market share during the quarter.

Kantar data reveals Apple’s affordable iPhone SE and new iPhone 11 took the spot for first and second best-selling phone during the quarter, within countries as the United States, Japan, China and Australia.

The research firm states the success of Samsung’s Galaxy A Series and Apple’s iPhone SE indicates consumer behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic, with cost-value comparison becoming more important.