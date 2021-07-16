HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aust IT Spending To Grow 6.4% As Vaccines Roll Out

Aust IT Spending To Grow 6.4% As Vaccines Roll Out

By | 16 Jul 2021

Australia’s IT and technology spending is expected to reach almost $103 billion this year, up by 6.4 percent, according to researcher Gartner.

Australia’s growth rate for 2021 is expected to be more than double the previous year’s spend, as the country rolls out vaccines and exits the Covid 19 pandemic.

Gartner warns, however, that growth for 2022 will slow to 5.9 percent.

Companies are expected to invest heavily in IT servies,  with around $37 billion in 2021, up 4.9 percent for the year.

Software spending will also accelerate, growing by 13.3 percent to $23 billion.

Spending on devices for remote work such as smartphones and laptops will jump from 3.7 percent last year to 12.7 percent, totalling around $16.4 billion this year.

Both the datacentre and communications services sectors are expected to see a downturn, falling 14.4 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Globally IT spending is accelerating ahead of revenue expectations, with boards and CEOs more willing to invest in technology linked to business outcomes.

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total US$4.2 trillion in 2021, an increase of 8.6 percent from 2020, with the enterprise software industry to grow 13.2 percent this year and 11.7 percent in 2022.

