Aust Boardrooms Abuzz With Cybersecurity Chatter

By | 16 Jul 2021

A new report by Nozomi Networks has found Australian boardrooms are becoming increasingly aware of how cyberattacks could impact their business.

“In Australia and New Zealand, we’ve seen much greater impact in how OT (operational technology) at-tacks are affecting the lives of people and businesses in a very real way,” said the head of Nozomi’s solutions delivery and projects (APAC), Malcolm Bailie.

He said that, while the Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya attacks all happened well away from the region, those attacks would have been an important topic in board rooms in Australia and New Zealand.

Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle (pictured)said that, while threats are on the rise, technologies and practices to defeat them are now available.

The comments will be welcome by Telstra CEO Andy Penn, who told the National Press Club Australian governments and businesses are constantly being targeted by cyber criminals and state actors.

Penn, who is chair of the Federal Government’s cyber-security industry advisory committee, which is calling for submissions on proposed cybersecurity regulations, warned that many workplaces are under-prepared for a serious attack.

