Hisense Australia who gave Harvey Norman a two-finger salute with the appointment of The Good Guys as exclusive retailer for their premium Toshiba TV’s, has appointed a new General Manager, who has been left with the job of hosing down the snubbed TV retailer.

Warren Allison who joined Hisense in 2015 as national sales manager has not said whether he negotiated the deal with the Good Guys, with speculation swirling that Harvey Norman, is moving to shore up their relationship with Hisense archrival TCL, at the expense of the Chinese Hisense, following the decision to give the Toshiba brand to Harvey Norman archrival, TGG.

Harvey Norman built the Toshiba brand in partnership Powermove who employed former Harvey Norman executive Nigel Dent to manage the brand.

Dent is now working at Tempo.

Allison was appointed to the role after the former General Manager Tania Garonzi quit the company after 15 years to join The Good Guys as merchandise director.

In a video seen on Chinese web site CGTN Allison talks about Hisense Australia and being #1 in volume for several months in Australia.

He claims in the video that there’s been a “huge change” in people’s public perceptions of Chinese brands in Australia compared with a decade ago. Allison talks about how 10 to 15 years ago.

He said “Chinese products were regarded as cheap and not very trustworthy, however, now he says that “my family and friends always ask me what’s new, what’s coming up and what new technologies Hisense are bringing to the market.”

See Video and comments on this Chinese web site.