Home > Brands > Adobe > Acrobat Launches Zero-Day Patch

Acrobat Launches Zero-Day Patch

By | 18 May 2021

Adobe has released several patches, including one for Adobe Acrobat, which is being exploited via limited attacks targeting Adobe Reader users on Windows.

A zero-day vulnerability, CVE-2021-28550, affects both Windows and macOS systems.

In a security update, Adobe says exploitation of the flaw could lead to arbitrary code execution.

Overall, Adobe released 43 patches last week for 12 of its products including InDesign, Illustrator, Adobe Creative Cloud Desktop Application, and Magento.

