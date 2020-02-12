HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Adobe A/NZ Expands, Offers New MS Azure-Based Platform

By | 12 Feb 2020
Adobe A/NZ has launched a new “Adobe Experience Platform” said to deliver “great  customer experiences at scale”, using Microsoft Australia’s Azure datacentre software.
 
Adobe describes the Experience Platform as “a real-time, enterprise-grade platform for customer experience management across an enterprise”.
 
An Adobe media statement announcing the deal also notes that the US-based company’s A/NZ business has become one of its fastest growing regions. 
 
To cater for growing staff numbers, Adobe says it has expanded its Sydney office, doubling the number of seats.
 
The company and is also planning to expand its Melbourne presence by moving to larger premises at the end of this year.
 
Adobe A/NZ M D Suzanne Steele said: “Australian and New Zealand businesses are innovative and forward-thinking … 
 
“Since the launch of Adobe Experience Cloud almost three years ago, we’ve seen a majority of our local banks, telcos, airlines and other major brands adopt Adobe as their gold standard for marketing technology.”
