Iconic Taiwanese laptop maker Acer says the global shortage of chips, at least for mid-end consumer products, is starting to ease and should be much better come the second half.

Acer executive Andrew Hou said that, since the problem first became apparent in Q4 last year, the supply chain has jumped into action, with suppliers working to address the situation.

Hou said he expected better supplies in Q2 compared with Q1 of this year, and that the situation in H2 will be better than Q2.

Hou said sales in his region, which excludes China, are booming, as companies and governments seek laptop computers to help people study and work from home.