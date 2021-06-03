Acer and partner AUO are hailing the new AmLED (Adaptive Mini LED) panel on Acer’s latest Predator Helios 500 gaming notebook as “the world’s highest performance gaming notebook PC display”.

The 17.3-inch AUO-manufactured screen featured a 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate, with adaptive local dimming that allows brightness, contrast, colours, refresh rate, and power consumption to be adjusted in real time based on the images; it is comparable to VESA Display HDR 1000, Acer says.

“We strive to bring value-added innovations for ecosystem partners through cutting-edge display technologies and applications.

“We are honoured to cooperate with Acer to amaze consumers with next-generation display technology AmLED,” said Frank Ko, AUO President and Chief Operating Officer.

AUO has also worked with Acer on the panel for the new sustainability-focused Aspire Vero notebook. The screen incorporates post-consumer recycled plastic, recycled glass substrate, and recycled steel for the back bezel.

Tiffany Huang, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Acer, says Acer and AUO share a sustainability vision.

“Working with AUO, we not only give top-notch gamers premium experiences through advanced display technologies, but also, on Acer’s Earthion sustainability platform, AUO continues to make breakthroughs, helping us reduce environmental impacts through green production and manufacturing,” she said.

Aer has committed to 100 per cent renewable energy use by 2035.