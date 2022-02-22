HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New HP, Lenovo Chromebooks To Support Steam

By | 22 Feb 2022
As Google Stadia becomes more and more redundant, a code change in the Chromium Gerrit reveals that HP, Lenovo, Asus and Acer are all planning gaming Chromebooks that will support Steam.

It’s been over a year since Google announced it would bring Steam to Chromebooks, and we are yet to see this materialise.

But 9to5Google noticed the code change, which lists Chromebook models that will support Steam, including the following:

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1H)
Acer Chromebook 515
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)
Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500)
Asus Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook
Unknown Chromebook from Lenovo

This may be far from a complete list, and may be purely speculative. Acer told Ars Technica its plans depend on “the minimum requirements/plans for Steam on Chrome” for which they would “have to defer to Google.”

It is expected that the minimum specs would be an Intel 11th-Gen i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM.

The days of Chromebooks being purely affordable computer may soon be over, if this is the case.

 



